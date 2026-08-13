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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K Minister seeks removal of transport commissioner, accuses him of defiance

J&K Minister seeks removal of transport commissioner, accuses him of defiance

Satish Sharma said such conduct adversely affected the morale of the department and impeded the delivery of public services to citizens

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:50 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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J&K Minister Satish Sharma. FILE
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Minister for Transport Satish Sharma has urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to remove Transport Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan, alleging that his continued defiance of the ministry’s directions has seriously compromised the orderly functioning of the Transport Department.
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In a letter to the Chief Minister, Sharma said he was bringing to his “kind and urgent personal attention” a matter of “serious concern” regarding the conduct of the Transport Commissioner.

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“The continued defiance of and disrespect towards the authority of this Ministry has reached a point where the orderly administration of the Transport Department is being seriously compromised. I regret that I am compelled to raise this matter formally, having exhausted other means of resolving it,” the Minister stated.

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Sharma alleged that Mahajan’s conduct included open defiance of “written and verbal directives”, bypassing the ministry and displaying “discourteous conduct and communication towards the Minister”.

The Minister said he had initially attempted to resolve the matter informally and through internal channels. However, he claimed that these efforts had failed to bring about any improvement in the officer’s conduct.

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“Despite these efforts, there has been no improvement in the Commissioner’s conduct, and the pattern of disregard for the Ministry’s directions has, if anything, continued,” the letter stated.

Sharma said persistent insubordination by a senior officer not only undermined the authority and dignity of an elected office but also disrupted the established chain of administrative accountability.

According to the Minister, such conduct also adversely affected the morale of the department and ultimately impeded the delivery of public services to citizens.

Sharma requested the Chief Minister to move Mahajan out of the post of Transport Commissioner and appoint another officer of appropriate seniority in his place.

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