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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K notifies Compressed Bio-Gas Policy 2026

J&K notifies Compressed Bio-Gas Policy 2026

Provides a comprehensive framework for converting organic waste into clean fuel and high-quality bio-fertilisers

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:39 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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The Jammu and Kashmir government has notified the Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) Policy 2026, providing a comprehensive framework for converting organic waste into clean fuel and high-quality bio-fertilisers, an official spokesperson said here on Friday.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has termed the policy as a major step towards promoting clean energy, strengthening the circular economy and turning organic waste into wealth in Jammu and Kashmir.

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Following its approval by the Council of Ministers chaired by the Chief Minister, the government has notified the Jammu and Kashmir Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) Policy 2026, providing a comprehensive framework for converting organic waste into clean automotive fuel and organic fertiliser, the spokesperson said.

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He said the policy aims to promote investment in CBG production by facilitating the utilisation of diverse organic waste streams, including cattle dung, apple pomace, municipal solid waste, pine needles and crop residues.

It seeks to simultaneously address waste management, energy security, rural employment and sustainable agricultural practices, he added.

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A key feature of the policy is capital expenditure support of Rs 0.50 crore per TPD (Tonnes Per Day), with assistance capped at Rs 10 crore per project. Government land will be made available at nominal lease rates of Rs one per square metre, with 100 per cent exemption from stamp duty, the spokesperson said.

To facilitate ease of doing business, the policy provides for 60-day deemed approvals for non-statutory permissions through the Single Window Portal, enabling eligible clearances to be deemed granted if not disposed of within the stipulated timeframe, he said.

The policy also provides for 100 per cent SGST reimbursement for the first five years of operation, a manpower subsidy of Rs 3,000 per month per local unskilled worker for two years, and interest subvention of up to Rs 2 crore on bank term loans, he added. The government will also facilitate feedstock aggregation and market linkages for bio-manure, with the policy targeting distribution of bio-manure to 10,000 farmers. The initiative envisages creation of around 2,000 direct rural jobs by 2030, besides generating livelihood opportunities across the CBG value chain.

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