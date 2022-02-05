J&K okays new sports policy

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 4

To promote sporting culture in Jammu and Kashmir, the Administrative Council, which met here under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the J&K Sports Policy 2022.

The new policy is aimed at promoting sports in the union territory by developing sports infrastructure and incentivising sportspersons to excel in their respective sports.

The policy, as per an official statement, strives to achieve excellence by involving all stakeholders and establishing inter-departmental synergies for composite development of sports.

“The basic cannons of the sports policy are to ‘Scout’— identify talent and catch them young; ‘Engage’— ensure grass-roots inclusive engagement in sports and games; ‘Facilitate’— provide sports infrastructure, facilities, know-how and training; and ‘Recognise’— acknowledge the achievements and contributions through awards and further employment,” the official statement read.

The policy will incorporate various annual awards like award for excellence in sports for 10 sportspersons, J&K Khel Protsahana Award for Sports Association and two veterans/ experienced sportspersons/organisers or referees and Parshuram Award for five best coaches in different disciplines.

Special cash awards to the winners in Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Championship (seniors and juniors), World Cup, Youth Olympic Games, South Asian Games and World University Championships in the range of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

“Special emphasis has been laid to meet the sporting needs of specially abled sportspersons through sufficient infrastructure and training facilities to ensure their full participation in various events. The department will also organise several para games at district and UT levels,” the statement read.

The sports policy will also provide for the annual recruitment of outstanding sportspersons achieving podium finish/participation in recognised international and national competitions.