J&K Opposition parties back protesting MBBS, BDS interns seeking hike in stipend

Opposition parties in the Valley have extended support to MBBS and BDS interns who have launched an indefinite strike across government medical colleges and hospitals, demanding an increase in their monthly stipend from Rs 12,300 to Rs 30,000.

Advertisement

The protesting interns said the stipend has remained unchanged for nearly seven years despite repeated representations and demonstrations. They said the current amount, which works out to around Rs 400 a day, is significantly lower than the stipends paid to medical interns in several other states.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, PDP leader Iltija Mufti joined protesting interns at GMC Srinagar and expressed solidarity with their demand.

Advertisement

Mufti said it was deeply concerning that medical interns in Jammu and Kashmir continue to receive one of the lowest stipends in the country.

She called upon the Jammu and Kashmir Government to “immediately initiate a meaningful dialogue with the protesting interns, resolve their concerns and enhance their stipend to Rs 30,000 without further delay.”

Advertisement

The government must also ensure that interns are provided reasonable working conditions, adequate leave and basic protections commensurate with the demanding services they render, a PDP spokesperson said.

“Young doctors serving in government hospitals cannot be expected to work 12 to 48-hour shifts, without adequate holidays or benefits, while being among the lowest-paid medical interns in the country. Their demand is legitimate, and the government must respond with urgency and sensitivity,” the spokesperson said.

Several other political parties have also extended support to the protesting interns.

The party of jailed MP Engineer Rashid said it was “deeply unfortunate” that an issue examined by a government-appointed committee in 2023 continued to remain unresolved.

“How long can a government keep a legitimate recommendation pending? If the government itself constituted a committee, examined the issue and received its recommendations, then there must be a clear reason why interns are still waiting years later for implementation,” Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said.

He appealed to the government to engage with the protesting interns immediately and resolve the issue through a time-bound decision.

J&K Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said the young MBBS and BDS interns “should never have been compelled to stage protest demonstrations to demand a fair and adequate hike in their internship stipend.”

“They deserve the same stipend as interns in other parts of the country who perform similar clinical duties. Their demand is genuine, reasonable, and fully justified,” he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP also extended support to the MBBS interns and urged the Chief Minister and the Health Minister to personally intervene and resolve the issue. “The BJP stands firmly with our young doctors. The government must act with sensitivity and urgency. Equal responsibility deserves fair compensation, and J&K’s young doctors deserve dignity, justice and a stipend comparable with their counterparts in other states and UTs,” party spokesperson Dr Tahir Chowdhary said in a statement.

Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo, meanwhile, acknowledged that the interns’ demand was genuine and said the government was already working on the issue. She urged the interns to reconsider the strike, saying any disruption in services could affect patient care.