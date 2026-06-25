J&K orders third-party audit of Srinagar smart city project

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a third-party audit to investigate the alleged shortcomings in the implementation of the Srinagar Smart City project, the ruling National Conference said on Tuesday.

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National Conference chief spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) must answer for what he termed the Srinagar Smart City Limited “fiasco”.

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“Having presided over the execution of the Smart City Project in Srinagar, it is the BJP that funnelled crores of rupees to its preferred contractors while the project now lies in shambles and stands exposed as a complete failure,” Dar alleged.

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He said the government has stepped in to examine the project’s implementation and outcomes.

Dar said that during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the government ordered a third-party audit to assess the work carried out under the project.

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“The government has ordered a third-party audit to investigate what was actually delivered against the original proposals,” he said.

The remarks came after the BJP’s J&K unit criticised the National Conference government following a spell of rainfall that led to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in parts of Srinagar.

“One spell of rain, and Srinagar comes to a standstill. Flooded roads, paralysed traffic and helpless citizens expose the city’s crumbling infrastructure,” the BJP said in a post on X. “The people deserve better. Unfortunately, the present JKNC government has failed them.”

The Srinagar Smart City Project was launched with the objective of transforming the city into an eco-friendly, resilient and socio-economically vibrant urban centre while preserving its natural and cultural heritage.

However, the project has faced criticism from residents on several occasions, particularly after brief spells of rainfall resulted in waterlogging, traffic congestion and disruption of normal life in the city.