J&K plans European-standard apple nurseries to reduce dependence on imports

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A high-level delegation led by Agriculture Production Minister Javid Ahmad Dar recently concluded an official visit to Europe aimed at strengthening the Union Territory’s horticulture sector through the adoption of advanced technologies, modern production systems and strategic international collaborations.

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The delegation, comprising officials from the Horticulture Department and technical experts, toured internationally reputed commercial nurseries producing premium-quality planting material and designer plants. Detailed interactions were held with leading experts on nursery management, modern propagation techniques, certification systems, phytosanitary protocols, quality assurance and integrated pest and disease management.

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Javid Ahmad Dar said the study visit marked an important milestone in the Government’s efforts to position Jammu and Kashmir as a globally competitive horticulture hub. He said the delegation’s experts would prepare a comprehensive post-visit roadmap incorporating key learnings from the exposure programme.

The report, he said, would include actionable recommendations and a phased implementation strategy under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), the Jammu and Kashmir Competitiveness Improvement Project (JKCIP) and other flagship initiatives to facilitate the adoption of globally proven technologies and best practices across the Union Territory.

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“The study visit is expected to pave the way for the introduction of internationally benchmarked nursery production systems, robust phytosanitary standards, biological crop protection technologies, precision mechanisation and collaborative research initiatives, laying a strategic foundation for the next phase of sustainable, technology-driven horticulture development in Jammu and Kashmir,” the Minister said.

A government spokesperson said the visit was particularly significant as a substantial proportion of the high-density apple planting material currently used in the Union Territory originates from European nurseries.

“A first-hand understanding of the nursery production system, quality control mechanisms, certification standards and traceability practices followed in Europe will help strengthen domestic nursery infrastructure, improve the quality of locally produced planting material and gradually reduce dependence on external sources while ensuring the availability of superior planting stock for growers,” the spokesperson said.

The visit also provided valuable insights into the production of disease-free, true-to-type planting material, considered the foundation of a productive and globally competitive horticulture sector.

The delegation visited Koppert Biological Systems, where discussions focused on biological crop protection, integrated pest management (IPM), bio-inputs and other sustainable horticultural practices.

“The exposure is expected to accelerate the adoption of environmentally sustainable technologies, reduce dependence on chemical pesticides and promote climate-smart horticulture across Jammu and Kashmir,” the spokesperson added.

As part of the technical programme, the delegation examined state-of-the-art horticultural machinery designed for nursery operations, precision orchard management, planting, pruning, spraying, harvesting and post-harvest handling. These technologies have considerable potential to improve productivity, lower production costs, enhance labour efficiency and promote mechanisation across the horticulture sector.

The delegation also visited internationally acclaimed research and breeding institutions engaged in apple and temperate fruit improvement. Discussions centred on developing long-term collaborations between SKUAST-Kashmir, the Department of Horticulture and European institutions in areas such as germplasm exchange, advanced breeding technologies, genomics, climate-resilient fruit production, precision horticulture, nursery development, researcher exchange, capacity building and joint research initiatives.