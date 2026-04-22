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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K Police attach properties worth Rs 55 lakh of two drug peddlers

J&K Police attach properties worth Rs 55 lakh of two drug peddlers

Action carried out under the ongoing 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan'

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Apr 22, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday attached properties worth over Rs 55 lakh belonging to two alleged drug peddlers from Baramulla and Anantnag districts as part of an intensified crackdown on narcotics, officials said.

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While the police attached an immovable property worth Rs 45 lakh belonging to a narcotics smuggler in Baramulla, it also attached a movable property worth Rs 10 lakh belonging to a drug peddler in Anantnag for their activities in Udhampur district.

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The action was carried out by Udhampur Police under the ongoing "Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan", targeting assets allegedly acquired through proceeds of the illicit drug trade.

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In the first case, police attached movable and immovable property worth Rs 45 lakh belonging to Mohammad Rustum Shah, a resident of Hamdania Colony in Baramulla district, they said.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused had acquired a residential house, registered in the name of his wife, along with a car, using proceeds from narcotics trafficking, they said. The property has been attached for further legal proceedings.

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In a separate case, the police attached a movable property worth Rs 10 lakh belonging to Shahbaz Gulzar Khan, a resident of Anantnag district's Devipora, they said.

The attached property includes a Baleno Sigma car, which investigators found to have been purchased using money earned through drug peddling, they said.

The attachment was made under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act in connection with FIRs registered at police stations of Rehambal and Chenani, they said.

Officials said that with these latest attachments, Udhampur Police have so far attached properties worth Rs 80 lakh under the anti-drug campaign.

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