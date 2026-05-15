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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K Police attach property of Hizbul terror handler operating from PoK

J&K Police attach property of Hizbul terror handler operating from PoK

Comprises 10 marlas of land worth nearly Rs 20 lakh at Kehnusa in Bandipora district

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM May 15, 2026 IST
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In continuation of its sustained crackdown on the terror ecosystem, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said that Sopore Police attached an immovable property comprising 10 marlas of land worth nearly Rs 20 lakh at Kehnusa in Bandipora district of north Kashmir.
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Police said the property belongs to an accused involved in terror-related activities who is presently operating as a terror handler from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

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According to a statement, the property was attached in connection with an FIR registered under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, along with Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act and 4/5 of the Explosive Substances Act.

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The accused was identified as Majid Ahmad Sofi, a resident of New Colony Sopore.

Officials said investigations revealed that the accused is currently operating from Pakistan/PoK as a terror handler affiliated with the banned outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and has been actively involved in facilitating and orchestrating terrorist activities in the Kashmir Valley.

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The attachment proceedings were carried out by Sopore Police in the presence of the Executive Magistrate, concerned Revenue officials and independent witnesses after following due legal procedure.

Sopore Police reiterated its commitment to dismantling the financial, logistical and support networks of terrorist organisations.

“Attachment of properties linked to terror accused forms part of a broader strategy aimed at choking terror funding, disrupting the terror ecosystem and deterring individuals from engaging in unlawful and anti-national activities,” the statement said.

Police added that strict legal action would continue against all individuals involved in terrorism, terror financing, harbouring or providing support to terrorist organisations.

“The general public is advised to remain vigilant and stay away from such anti-national elements,” police said.

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