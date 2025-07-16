DT
PT
J&K Police conduct mock drills to strengthen Amarnath Yatra security

J&K Police conduct mock drills to strengthen Amarnath Yatra security

Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jul 16, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel during a mock drill along the Amarnath Yatra route in Anantnag. PTI
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday conducted mock drills along the designated Amarnath Yatra routes in several districts of Kashmir valley to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims undertaking the pilgrimage.

Officials said the exercises were carried out at strategically significant points in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Pulwama, Kulgam and Police District Awantipora, to assess the alertness, preparedness and coordination among different security agencies deployed for Yatra duties.

Mock drills simulated scenarios of standoff fire, attempted fidayeen attack, IED detection, convoy stoppage, emergency evacuation, crowd management and disaster scenarios due to earthquake, landslides, etc., a police spokesperson said.

“Senior police officers supervised these mock drills ensuring that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) were followed and refined where necessary. Special focus was laid on critical areas prone to congestion or high footfall, to test the efficiency of response teams and quick reaction units,” he said.

