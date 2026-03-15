J&K Police forms SIT to probe assassination attempt on NC chief Farooq Abdullah

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the recent firing incident targeting Farooq Abdullah, president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

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A seven-member SIT headed by a senior superintendent of police-rank officer has been formed to investigate the incident in which the veteran leader narrowly escaped after a gunman allegedly attempted to fire at him during a wedding ceremony in Jammu earlier this week.

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According to an order issued by Bhim Sen Tuti, Inspector General of Police, Jammu, the incident occurred on March 11 when Farooq Abdullah was attending a marriage function in the Greater Kailash area of Jammu.

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“At about 2210 hours, while the protectee was leaving the venue, an individual flashed a revolver and attempted to open fire from close range. However, owing to the prompt action of the police personnel deployed with the protectee, the attempt was foiled,” the order said.

A case has been registered at Police Station Gangyal under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 3/25 of the Arms Act.

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The order stated that given the seriousness and sensitivity of the case, the SIT has been constituted under the supervision of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, to conduct a thorough investigation.

“The SIT must complete the investigation promptly and thoroughly, adhering to the statutory timeframe,” the order said.

The team includes SSP Sanjay Sharma, SP Irshad Hussain Rather, DSP Arvind Kumar Sambyal and other officials.

Police have identified the attacker as Kamal Singh Jamwal, a resident of Jammu. A revolver used in the crime was also recovered from his possession. During questioning, he reportedly told investigators that he had intended to target Farooq Abdullah for 20 years and claimed he “got a chance” on the evening of the incident.