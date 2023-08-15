J&K police get 76 medals

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 14

As many as 76 police officials from J&K have received medals on the occasion of the Independence Day. The Ministry of Home Affairs released the list of medal awardees of the police. “The J&K Police received 76 medals, sharing the second place with Maharashtra for the highest medal tally among the states and the UTs. As many as 55 officers and jawans were conferred with the Police Medal for Gallantry, the maximum. A President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 20 Police Medal for Meritorious Service were also conferred,” an official spokesperson said.

DGP Dilbag Singh expressed his gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and MHA officials for the honour.

#Jammu #Maharashtra