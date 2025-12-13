DT
J&K Police launch special drive against vehicles without valid documents

J&K Police launch special drive against vehicles without valid documents

Police seize vehicles across several districts found violating provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act

Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Dec 13, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Representational Photo.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday launched a special enforcement drive targeting vehicles purchased from outside the Union Territory without completing mandatory documentation, officials said.

Police across several districts seized vehicles found violating provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

In Central Kashmir’s Budgam, police intensified checking following “increasing instances” of vehicles being brought from other states without proper transfer of ownership. During the drive, 11 such vehicles were seized.

“These vehicles had been brought from outside the Union Territory but had not undergone the mandatory legal transfer of ownership to their current users,” police said, adding that such lapses pose both legal and security concerns.

In South Kashmir’s Kulgam, police carried out a similar drive against vehicles operating without mandatory transfer of ownership after sale or purchase, in addition to other documentation violations.

“Teams deployed at multiple checkpoints inspected vehicles for proper documentation and updated ownership records,” officials said, urging owners to promptly complete transfer formalities and maintain valid papers.

Pulwama police said its enforcement drive aims to streamline vehicle ownership records, prevent misuse of non-transferred or non-local registrations, and enhance overall road safety. Similar checks were conducted in Anantnag and Ganderbal.

In Shopian, police took legal action against 144 vehicles bearing registration numbers of other states found plying without mandatory ownership transfer after sale.

In Sopore, police launched a district-wide campaign against traffic violations to enforce road discipline and ensure safer movement on public roads.

“Vehicles with outside UT registration numbers were also checked, and several were seized or challaned for Motor Vehicles Act violations. The drive aims to inculcate responsibility among road users and ensure orderly, lawful and disciplined behaviour on roads,” Sopore police said, adding that special focus was being placed on “visible violations” to ensure stricter enforcement.

Police have urged vehicle owners to complete mandatory transfer formalities immediately after purchasing a vehicle and to keep all valid documents readily available.

Tags :
