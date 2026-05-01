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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K Police lodge FIR as Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s video surfaces online

J&K Police lodge FIR as Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s video surfaces online

The move comes a day after Peoples Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti posted a video of the late hardline separatist leader

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:47 AM May 01, 2026 IST
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Kashmiri separatist leader Late Syed Ali Shah Geelani.
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Srinagar, April 30

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The cyber wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday registered an FIR against unidentified persons for posting a video of late separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on social media, alleging that it glorifies separatist content, officials said.

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The move comes a day after Peoples Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti posted a video of the late hardline separatist leader on X.

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“May not concur with Geelani Sahab’s ideology, but this old video of him stressing the importance of Urdu very well makes sense, in addition to other reasons. Worth a watch,” Mufti wrote, uploading Geelani’s video.

On Tuesday, Mufti had also led her party’s protest against the removal of Urdu language as a prerequisite for recruitment in the Revenue Department.

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The cyber wing on Thursday registered a case under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unidentified persons for uploading the video and glorifying separatist content.

They said an investigation has been taken up.

Meanwhile, former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu condemned the registration of the FIR and demanded its revocation.

“I strongly and unequivocally condemn the FIR against PDP leader Iltija Mufti. I might not agree with the video and the individual in the video or what he says, but an FIR is an overkill and must be withdrawn, especially given the context in which it was posted,” Mattu said on X.

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