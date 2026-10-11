J&K Police organise kabaddi tournament in Ramban to engage youth

The tournament witnessed enthusiastic participation from local kabaddi players and sports enthusiasts, with officials highlighting the role of sports in promoting discipline, teamwork, physical fitness and positive community engagement among the youth.

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Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ramban, Arun Gupta said the event was part of a series of initiatives being conducted across the district under the Civic Action Programme in accordance with the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters.

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Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said such programmes are aimed at providing constructive avenues for young people and helping them develop their skills while contributing to the larger anti-drug campaign.

“As per the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters, Civic Action Programmes are being organised across the district at the subdivision and police station levels. These initiatives are intended to engage youth, support the anti-drug movement and provide a platform for youngsters to showcase their talent. More such activities will be organised in the coming days,” he said.

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Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Alyas Khan, who also attended the event, praised the participants for their impressive performance and stressed the need for organising more sporting competitions in the district.

He said sports play a vital role in character-building and personal development and can help young athletes realise their potential.

“Our kabaddi players have displayed excellent skills, which will inspire more youngsters to participate in sports. I appreciate the efforts of the district police and hope such events continue under the Civic Action Programme so that talented youth get opportunities to excel,” Khan said.

Virender Singh Raju, captain of the Ramban Blasters Kabaddi Club, lauded Jammu and Kashmir Police for regularly organising sporting and recreational activities across the district.

He said initiatives such as marathons, volleyball tournaments, kabaddi competitions, cricket matches and kho-kho events provide young people with a positive outlet and motivate them to pursue sports seriously.

Highlighting the club’s recent achievements, Raju said three players from its Under-19 team had been selected for national-level kabaddi competitions.

“If such opportunities continue, we will see athletes from Ramban reaching higher levels, whether in the Pro Kabaddi League or on international platforms. These events encourage youth to stay away from drugs and other social evils while bringing pride to the district,” he said.

The tournament forms part of a broader effort by government agencies and the police to promote sports culture across Ramban and create meaningful engagement opportunities for the district’s youth.