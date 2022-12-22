J&K Police review security at Vaishno Devi shrine

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 21

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Udhampur-Reasi range Mohammad Suleman Choudhary today reviewed the security of Vaishno Devi shrine.

Senior police and CRPF officials took part in the meeting to discuss the preparedness ahead of the New Year. As many as 12 pilgrims were killed and many injured during a stampede at the shrine early on January 1 this year.

The meeting reviewed security drill of the shrine, pilgrimage route, safety and security of pilgrims.

The DIG directed to conduct joint security drill with CRPF and other intelligence agencies for security of the shrine. He further stressed upon verification and census of migrants in and around Katra town, pony porters and others in the towns to check the entry of any suspicious elements in the area.

The DIG directed to conduct regular checking of the hotels and other residential accommodations on random basis for verification of character and antecedents of the person visiting there.

The DIG especially stressed upon the safety and security of huge numbers of pilgrims going to visit the shrine in coming days and on December 31 and directed the officials to work with cooperation and coordination to avoid any untoward incident.