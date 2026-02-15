J&K Police stop Cong’s Lok Bhawan Chalo march in Jammu, several detained

Scores of Congress activists, including AICC general secretary Syed Naseer Hussain and Pradesh Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra, were detained as police on Saturday stopped a proposed march to Lok Bhawan here, officials said.

Advertisement

The police took action after hundreds of Congress activists gathered at the Maharaja Hari Singh park and started marching in a procession towards the Lok Bhawan, as part of its ‘Hamari Riyasat, Hamara Haq’ movement seeking restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and the ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram.’

Advertisement

“AICC general secretary Hussain (MP), Karra, and CLP leader GA Mir, working president Raman Bhalla and AICC secretary and Punjab MLA Pargat Singh were among the many Congressmen detained by police near Jewel chowk,” Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.

Advertisement

Condemning the police action, he said the Congress planned a peaceful march to the Lok Bhawan to highlight the public welfare issues, but were carted away in waiting police vehicles and lodged in district police lines.