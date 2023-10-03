J&K Police unique force: Special DGP

PTI

Srinagar, October 2

Special Director General of Police RR Swain on Monday heaped praises on the Jammu and Kashmir Police and said it was a unique force fighting "an enemy that receives support from outside".

The special DGP also referred to Mahatma Gandhi's idea of non-violence and said a state of non-violence could be "achieved only by protecting the non-violent people from the violent".

"The Jammu and Kashmir Police are a force that is unique because it is

taking on an enemy which is very organised and is getting support from outside. We try to strengthen ourselves internally. The police are fighting this enemy with

the support of, and for, the people," Swain told reporters at the end of a marathon race organised by the police on the banks of Dal Lake here.

