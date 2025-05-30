DT
J&K Police's counter insurgency wing conducts raids at multiple locations across Kashmir

J&K Police's counter insurgency wing conducts raids at multiple locations across Kashmir

The raids were carried out in Budgam, Pulwama, Awantipora, Kupwara, Shopian and Srinagar districts
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 08:41 PM May 30, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit during a raid at various districts in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI Photo
The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Counter Insurgency Kashmir wing on Friday carried out raids at multiple locations across the valley and seized SIM cards, mobile phones and other digital devices that may have been used for terror activities, officials said.

The raids were carried out in Budgam, Pulwama, Awantipora, Kupwara, Shopian and Srinagar districts, a spokesperson of the CIK said in a statement.

The spokesperson said that during the investigation, some suspects were allegedly found using a specific encrypted messaging application which is used by terrorists and their handlers from across the border for coordinating and executing terrorist-related activities, including recruitment into terrorist ranks.

"These users are suspected to be in touch with suspicious entities across the border. As such, maintaining the element of surprise, the searches were meticulously planned and conducted," he said.

The spokesperson said incriminating material in the form of SIM cards, mobile phones, tablets and other digital devices, having bearing on the investigation of the case, were recovered and seized.

"Analysis of the data would follow and leads that emerge would become the basis for further investigation," he added.

The spokesperson said the operation is aimed at to uncover crucial evidence, curb illicit activities, prevent the misuse of communication devices such as mobile phones and dismantling the terror ecosystem in the union territory by identifying terrorist associates and overground workers (OGWs) supporting and abetting terrorism and also ensuring legal action against them as envisaged under the law of the land.

