Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Political parties demand action against Army officer for attacking SpiceJet employees

Political parties demand action against Army officer for attacking SpiceJet employees

Airline has initiated process to place the passenger on the no-fly list in accordance with civil aviation regulations
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 05:53 PM Aug 03, 2025 IST
The assault took place after the passenger was told to pay for the extra cabin baggage. Video grab
The political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday condemned the assault on employees of a private airline by an Army officer at Srinagar International Airport last week, saying the officer must be held accountable.

"This is gundagardi!! This incident took place at Srinagar Airport, where an Army officer was seen brutally assaulting SpiceJet staff member(s), leaving him with serious injuries. It is highly condemnable & shameful. The officer must be held accountable,” National Conference spokesperson Sarah Hayat Shah said in a post on X.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti also demanded action against the officer.

"How dare this Army officer launch a murderous assault on employees at Srinagar airport simply for refusing excess cabin luggage? His demonic rage left one of the victims with a spinal fracture. @ChinarcorpsIA @adgpi Please take immediate action to set an example," she said in a post on X.

SpiceJet on Sunday said that a senior Army officer, who was to board a flight to Delhi, assaulted four airline ground staffers at the Srinagar airport on July 26 and one of them suffered a spinal fracture.

An FIR has been registered with the local police and the airline has initiated the process to place the passenger on the no-fly list in accordance with civil aviation regulations, said SpiceJet, adding that the assault took place after the passenger was told to pay for the extra cabin baggage.

