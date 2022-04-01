J&K records 25.38% hike in tax collection

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 31

J&K has recorded a significant hike of 25.38 per cent in the revenue during 2021-22 against the collections during the last fiscal.

An official spokesperson said the indirect tax collection, including GST, excise duty, stamps, etc., had been Rs 15,179.42 crore against Rs 12,105.95 crore of the previous financial year 2020-21. Besides, the GST collection was Rs 11,163.95 crore against Rs 9,020 crore of the last financial year, thereby recording a robust growth of 23.77 per cent.

The tax collected on sale of motor spirits during 2021-22 was Rs 1,829.73 crore against Rs 1,459.92 crore of the previous fiscal, thereby registering a growth of 25.33 per cent. The buoyant growth in collections in this sector has been achieved despite recent reduction of tax rate by the government in respect of petrol, diesel and ATF.

The growth of revenue in the stamp duty collection has shown a steep hike of 56.12 per cent as the total collection made has reached Rs 425 crore against Rs 272.22 crore recorded during the last fiscal.