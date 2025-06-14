DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K reels under intense heatwave, monsoon may bring relief by June 20

J&K reels under intense heatwave, monsoon may bring relief by June 20

Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jun 14, 2025 IST
A man cools off as a Jammu Municipal Corporation vehicle sprinkles water on road to bring relief from the scorching heat in Jammu on Friday. PTI
With an intense heatwave gripping Jammu and Kashmir for the past several days, the Meteorological Department has announced that the monsoon is likely to reach the Union Territory by June 20 — ten days ahead of the usual arrival date of June 30.

Senior meteorologist Sonam Lotus, based in Ladakh, confirmed the early onset and said, “Monsoon is expected to hit J&K on June 20.”

Meanwhile, most parts of the UT continue to reel under scorching temperatures. The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar on Friday stated that the intense heatwave is expected to persist until June 19.

According to the MeT data, maximum daytime temperatures have remained 5–7°C above normal in most areas of the Kashmir division and 4–6°C above normal in the Jammu division. Similarly, night time minimum temperatures are also 2–5°C above normal in both regions.

The weather department has forecast dry and hot weather for the next 24 hours, with gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 km/h in some areas. Although the heatwave will continue, isolated lightning and gusty winds are expected from June 15 onwards, which may provide some respite by slightly lowering the temperatures.

A yellow weather warning has been issued across both divisions, urging residents to stay alert and take necessary precautions starting Sunday.

In Jammu city, the Municipal Corporation deployed water sprinkler vehicles to help cool down the roads. While office-goers and essential service providers were seen commuting during the day, most residents preferred to remain indoors due to the extreme heat.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in Jammu was recorded at 43.6°C, while Srinagar touched 34.2°C. Gulmarg recorded a more pleasant 24.8°C, and Katra reported 39.5°C.

The Health Department has already issued an alert, directing hospital staff to be prepared for heat stroke cases. All government hospitals have been instructed to set up ORS corners, maintain adequate stocks of essential medicines and IV fluids, and ensure heatstroke treatment rooms are operational in all healthcare facilities.

