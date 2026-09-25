J&K reservation row intensifies as Opposition presses for debate

THE long-pending reservation issue has once again emerged as a major political flashpoint in Jammu and Kashmir, with opposition parties using the ongoing Assembly session to press for a debate on the contentious policy and demand greater transparency in the review process.

The issue resurfaced on the very first day of the Autumn Session when Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed ur Rehman Para moved an adjournment motion seeking an urgent discussion on the reservation framework. Describing the matter as one of critical importance, Para argued that prolonged delays in reviewing the policy were adversely affecting open-merit candidates and creating uncertainty among thousands of job aspirants and students.

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Reinforcing the party’s position, senior PDP leader Iltija Mufti criticised the National Conference-led government for not allowing a detailed debate on what she termed the “erosion of merit” and its impact on the youth of Kashmir.

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The controversy stems largely from the Union Territory administration’s decision in 2024 to grant 10 per cent reservation to the Pahari community, a move that significantly altered the reservation matrix in Jammu and Kashmir. The decision triggered widespread concerns among sections of open-merit candidates, who argued that opportunities available under the general category had been substantially reduced.

Since assuming office, the Omar Abdullah-led government has faced mounting pressure to address these concerns. The Chief Minister had earlier assured that the reservation framework would be reviewed, and a Cabinet Sub-Committee was constituted to examine the issue. However, the absence of a clear outcome has ensured that the debate remains alive both inside and outside the Assembly.

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The issue is increasingly becoming a political challenge for the National Conference government, which is already struggling to take key policy decisions amid the Union Territory’s dual-governance structure. Reports suggest that discussions and file exchanges on the matter have taken place between the J&K Government and the Centre, but no final decision has yet emerged.

Adding to the pressure, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) has called on the government to place the Cabinet Sub-Committee’s report in the public domain and table it in the Assembly for a transparent discussion.

AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said that no meaningful debate could take place unless the report itself was made available to legislators and the public. “There can be no meaningful discussion on an issue affecting the future of thousands of young people if the report remains inaccessible,” he said.

Outside the Assembly as well, the reservation issue continued to dominate political discourse. The Apni Party staged a protest near the Assembly complex, accusing the ruling National Conference of failing to fulfil its commitments on several public issues, including the demand for a fair, transparent and balanced reservation policy.

With opposition parties united in demanding clarity and the government yet to unveil the findings of its review exercise, the reservation debate is likely to remain one of the most closely watched issues of the current Assembly session.