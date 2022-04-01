J&K retires five officials prematurely

Jammu, March 31
J&K today prematurely retired five officials on different posts on the charges of misconduct and inefficiency in work. Among them are Senior Town Planners Hamid Ahmad Wani and Farzana Naqshbandi, both under suspension, Yaripora Municipal Committee’s Executive Officer Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, Frisal Municipal Committee’s Executive Officer Ghulam Mohammad Lone and Executive Officer Mohammad Ashraf, presently under suspension.
The departmental review committee found misconduct in their functioning. —
