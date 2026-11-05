J&K Revenue Minister directs expeditious digitisation, verification of land records

He stressed the need to make the Settlement Wing fully functional and ensure scientific preservation of historical revenue documents. He also called for a time-bound action plan to address infrastructure and manpower shortages, particularly in remote and far-flung areas.

Advertisement

Chairing a review meeting of the Revenue Department, Sagar said digitisation must be supported by proper verification and authentication of records, adequate field-level infrastructure and effective monitoring to ensure that ongoing reforms translate into tangible benefits for citizens.

Advertisement

He directed officers to strengthen coordination with elected representatives and put in place an effective mechanism for addressing public grievances and area-specific issues.

The meeting was attended by Secretary, Revenue, Avny Lavasa; Divisional Commissioners; Deputy Commissioners; Custodian General; Inspector General of Registration; Additional Deputy Commissioners; Assistant Commissioners Revenue (ACRs); Tehsildars and other senior and field-level officers.

Advertisement

During the meeting, the Minister undertook a detailed review of various aspects of revenue administration, focusing on digitisation of land records, settlement operations, preservation of historical revenue documents, strengthening of field-level infrastructure, manpower requirements and streamlining of citizen services.

Emphasising that modernisation of the Revenue Department must bring tangible benefits to the common people, Sagar said digitisation should not be limited to converting physical records into electronic formats. Instead, it must ensure accuracy, authenticity, transparency and easy accessibility of land records, thereby reducing procedural delays and unnecessary hardships for citizens.

He also highlighted the need to strengthen grassroots revenue administration, particularly in remote and far-flung areas, where inadequate infrastructure, unreliable electricity supply, poor internet connectivity and shortages of computers and other technical facilities continue to hamper the digitisation process.

Sagar stressed that every Patwar Halqa must be equipped with the necessary electronic infrastructure to ensure that residents, including those in the remotest areas, can access digital revenue services without difficulty.