J&K reviews winter healthcare preparedness, focus on remote, snowbound areas

Commissioner Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Saugat Biswas on Tuesday reviewed winter preparedness and contingency arrangements in healthcare institutions across Jammu and Kashmir, with particular emphasis on remote, snowbound and vulnerable areas.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioners, Managing Director, National Health Mission (NHM), Deputy Commissioners, Directors of Health Services Jammu and Kashmir, Managing Director, JKMSCL, principals of all Government Medical Colleges, heads of departments and other senior officers of the Health Department.

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During the meeting, Biswas undertook a comprehensive review of healthcare preparedness, including the availability of 4×4 ambulances in winter-bound and snowbound areas.

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He also reviewed medical arrangements in vulnerable districts of the Jammu division, including Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban and Kathua, as well as remote and snowbound areas of the Kashmir division, particularly Gurez in Bandipora, Tangdhar and Teetwal in Kupwara, and the upper reaches of Baramulla.

Directing the health authorities to strengthen emergency response mechanisms, Biswas asked the Directors of Health Services, Chief Medical Officers and Block Medical Officers to identify vulnerable and high-risk populations, particularly pregnant women, and maintain updated lists to facilitate timely medical intervention and evacuation during emergencies.

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He directed the Managing Director, Jammu & Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL), and both Directors of Health Services to ensure adequate stocks of essential medicines and drugs, availability of functional ambulances and proper heating arrangements in all healthcare institutions.

To facilitate access to critical medical care in inaccessible and snowbound areas, the Commissioner Secretary asked both Divisional Commissioners to maintain close coordination with the Civil Aviation Department for airlifting patients whenever required, particularly during adverse weather conditions.

He also directed heads of departments, principals of Government Medical Colleges and district-level officers to ensure close inter-departmental coordination and timely implementation of winter preparedness measures.

Stressing the need for uninterrupted healthcare services during the winter months, Biswas called for putting all necessary arrangements in place to ensure accessible and hassle-free medical facilities for people across Jammu and Kashmir.