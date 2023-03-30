J&K saw 14.64% growth: L-G Manoj Sinha

Jammu, March 29
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said the UT witnessed 14.64% economic growth and 31% tax revenue growth last year.
Speaking in a press conference in Jammu on the J&K Budget, he said, “The law and order situation has improved appreciably and the highest number of 1.88 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...