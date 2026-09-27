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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K school turns wasteland into garden for mid-day meals, gives students hands-on experience

J&K school turns wasteland into garden for mid-day meals, gives students hands-on experience

The garden now produces brinjal, beans, knol-khol, tomatoes, spring onions and chillies

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:19 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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A students tend to organic vegetables grown in a kitchen garden on the school premises in Bhala tehsil of Bhaderwah in Doda district. PTI
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A government higher secondary school in Bhaderwah has turned a neglected patch of land into a kitchen garden, growing chemical-free vegetables for mid-day meals while giving students hands-on lessons in natural farming and environmental conservation.

Principal and Botany lecturer, Anjeel Kumar Thakur, of Government Higher Secondary School Beararu in Bhala tehsil formed an eco-club of students and teachers four years ago to put the unused land to productive use.

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“Four years ago, when I became the principal, I spotted a fenced but neglected piece of land with rich soil and access to water. I decided to convert it into a kitchen garden,” Thakur said.

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The garden now produces brinjal, beans, knol-khol, tomatoes, spring onions and chillies, which are used to prepare mid-day meals for students under the PM Poshan Abhiyan.

Thakur said the initiative was aimed at supplementing school meals with fresh vegetables while exposing students to natural farming practices.

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“The concept of natural farming practised here can spread to society through the students. The school garden is a successful example of how limited resources can be put to productive use,” he said.

The Eco-Club claims it does not use synthetic fertilisers or pesticides and instead relies on locally available resources and natural processes.

Students involved in the initiative said the garden has helped them understand agriculture, nutrition and environmental protection. “We grow different vegetables without pesticides or chemical fertilisers. We have also convinced our family members to adopt natural farming for healthy living,” said Asma, a Class 11 student.

Kritika Sharma, a Class 12 student, said students were proud to consume vegetables grown on the school premises. “We are eating chemical-free vegetables from our school’s kitchen garden and want to spread the message of natural farming for a clean and green environment,” she said.

The school said the garden also functions as a practical learning laboratory, helping students learn basic agricultural skills, botany and environmental care while understanding the importance of balanced nutrition and the origins of food.

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