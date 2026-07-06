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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K SDRF sets up 24x7 emergency camp on Jammu-Srinagar highway for Amarnath Yatra

J&K SDRF sets up 24x7 emergency camp on Jammu-Srinagar highway for Amarnath Yatra

Are fully equipped with modern equipment and prepared for all eventualities, including floods

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ANI
Udhampur, Updated At : 01:28 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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SDRF and police personnel rescue a woman stranded in the swollen Basantar in Samba on Sunday. PTI
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The Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force (J&K SDRF) has established a 24x7 emergency response camp along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to ensure the safety of pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath Yatra.
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According to J&K SDRF Sub-Inspector Kartar Singh, the camp has been set up under the directives of the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP).

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Speaking to media, Singh said, "Our team comprises around 20 personnel from the SDRF and the Home Guard. The camp has been established under the directions of the ADGP, and we have been deployed along the National Highway to assist pilgrims during the yatra."

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He said the team remains on round-the-clock standby to respond to any emergency.

"We remain on standby 24x7 to respond to any incident. We are fully equipped with modern equipment and are prepared for all eventualities, including flood situations," he added.

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Authorities have put in place a comprehensive multi-layered security arrangement along the transit routes to ensure the safe and smooth movement of pilgrims through the Valley. Many devotees praised the elaborate security measures, saying the visible arrangements had boosted their confidence ahead of the high-altitude pilgrimage.

To address health emergencies during the yatra, the Udhampur Health Department has established a robust medical network along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), covering the stretch from Tikri Kali Mata Temple to the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.

Ten stationary first-aid camps have been set up at key locations, while six fully equipped life-support ambulances have been deployed at strategic points to provide emergency medical assistance.

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