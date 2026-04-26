J&K SEC reviews electoral roll revision in Budgam, stresses on accuracy

State Election Commissioner (SEC) Shantmanu on Saturday conducted an extensive visit to Budgam district to review the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls.

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During the visit, he attended awareness camps at Sheikhpora and Razwen, where he personally monitored the voter registration process to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out of the updated rolls.

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The Commissioner assessed the progress of the revision exercise and reviewed measures being implemented to ensure accurate, inclusive and error-free electoral rolls. He emphasised the importance of transparency, fairness and timely completion of the process to strengthen grassroots democracy.

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Shantmanu interacted with officials involved in the exercise and stressed the need to maximise public participation, particularly encouraging enrolment among young voters, women and marginalised communities. He also highlighted the importance of eliminating duplication, correcting discrepancies and ensuring comprehensive coverage.

While interacting with first-time voters (18+), he encouraged youth to actively participate in the democratic process and take a leading role in shaping governance.

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Later, the SEC chaired a high-level review meeting to evaluate the status of the revision across constituencies, including voter registration, verification drives, awareness campaigns and field-level coordination.

Budgam Deputy Commissioner Athar Aamir Khan, along with senior officials including ACRs, SDMs, BDOs, and election functionaries, attended the meeting.

Shantmanu directed officials to adopt a proactive approach, including door-to-door verification and effective use of digital platforms to streamline the registration process and ensure an inclusive and error-free voter list.

He also called for intensified awareness campaigns so that citizens remain informed and actively participate in updating their electoral details.

Reiterating the importance of the exercise, he said that a robust and updated electoral roll forms the foundation of free, fair and transparent elections.