J&K secures 3rd rank nationally in Mission Karmayogi programme

Jammu & Kashmir has secured the third rank nationally under Mission Karmayogi during SADHANA Saptah, marking a significant milestone in “institutionalising continuous learning and competency-driven governance among civil servants”, officials said on Friday.

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A spokesperson said the recognition reflects the Union Territory’s structured implementation of reforms under the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB). With a focus on role-based capacity building, competency mapping and optimal use of the iGOT Karmayogi digital platform, J&K has recorded measurable progress in strengthening administrative capacity.

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According to official data, 2,01,962 officials from the UT have been onboarded on the platform, collectively achieving 4,13,722 course completions. Of these, 2,74,511 completions were in AI-focused courses.

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Further, 54,003 employees have completed more than one hour of learning, while 37,309 officials have surpassed four hours, indicating sustained engagement with the initiative.

The award was presented during the SADHANA Saptah Facilitation Ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

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Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh presided over the function and felicitated the top-performing states, Union Territories and institutions. Commissioner/Secretary, General Administration Department, M Raju, received the award on behalf of the J&K Government.

In a notable achievement, the Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (JKIMPARD) was conferred a special award for becoming the first institution in the country to complete Capacity Building Plans (CBPs) across all departments, setting a national benchmark in operationalising Mission Karmayogi objectives at the state/UT level.