icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K: Security forces maintain vigil as Rajouri hunt enters ninth day

J&K: Security forces maintain vigil as Rajouri hunt enters ninth day

Drones and sniffer dogs being extensively used during the operation

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:00 AM Jun 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel during an anti-terror operation in the Dori Mal forest area near Gambhi Mughlan in Rajouri district on Sunday. PTI
Advertisement

A massive search operation by the Army, J&K Police and CRPF entered its ninth day on Sunday, with security forces yet to trace the terrorists believed to be hiding in the dense forests of Rajouri district.

Advertisement

The operation was launched last Saturday following reports about the movement of two to three armed terrorists in the Gambhir Muglan forest area. Security agencies have since intensified the search, convinced that the ultras remain concealed within the forest.

Advertisement

Soon after the operation began, an encounter broke out between the terrorists and security personnel. Officials believe that one of the terrorists was injured in the exchange of fire and is hiding in the area along with other members of the group. The Army has codenamed the operation ‘Sheruwali’.

Advertisement

Additional troops were deployed to the area on Sunday as security forces maintained a tight vigil. Reinforcements have strengthened the cordon around the forest belt where the terrorists are suspected to be hiding.

Sources said drones and sniffer dogs are being extensively used during the operation. Security agencies believe the terrorists have not been able to break the cordon and escape from the area.

Advertisement

Intermittent firing was heard from adjoining forest areas as troops on the ground targeted suspected hideouts during the ongoing search.

Sources said security personnel are advancing cautiously as the terrorists are believed to be trained in jungle warfare. There are also apprehensions that they may have laid ambushes or planted improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to slow down the operation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts