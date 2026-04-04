J&K: Security forces maintain vigil as Rajouri hunt enters ninth day

A massive search operation by the Army, J&K Police and CRPF entered its ninth day on Sunday, with security forces yet to trace the terrorists believed to be hiding in the dense forests of Rajouri district.

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The operation was launched last Saturday following reports about the movement of two to three armed terrorists in the Gambhir Muglan forest area. Security agencies have since intensified the search, convinced that the ultras remain concealed within the forest.

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Soon after the operation began, an encounter broke out between the terrorists and security personnel. Officials believe that one of the terrorists was injured in the exchange of fire and is hiding in the area along with other members of the group. The Army has codenamed the operation ‘Sheruwali’.

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Additional troops were deployed to the area on Sunday as security forces maintained a tight vigil. Reinforcements have strengthened the cordon around the forest belt where the terrorists are suspected to be hiding.

Sources said drones and sniffer dogs are being extensively used during the operation. Security agencies believe the terrorists have not been able to break the cordon and escape from the area.

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Intermittent firing was heard from adjoining forest areas as troops on the ground targeted suspected hideouts during the ongoing search.

Sources said security personnel are advancing cautiously as the terrorists are believed to be trained in jungle warfare. There are also apprehensions that they may have laid ambushes or planted improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to slow down the operation.