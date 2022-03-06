J&K sees 47 new Covid cases, Ladakh 11; no casualty

Jammu: J&K and Ladakh reported no new death due to Covid on Saturday, while 47 fresh cases took the J&K caseload to 4,53,214. There are 380 active cases in the UT. Ladakh saw 11 new cases, taking the tally to 28,095. PTI
Thousands protest against attack on Pak Shia mosque
Kargil: Thousands of people on Saturday protested in Kargil against the blast in Pakistan’s Shia mosque that left 62 dead and nearly 200 others injured the previous day. The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council also denounced the attack. They sought strict punishment for the perpetrators. PTI
Ganderbal youth who attempted immolation dies
Srinagar: A 27-year-old youth, who had suffered severe burn injuries as he set himself on fire against an anti-encroachment drive of the irrigation and flood control department in Ganderbal, succumbed at a hospital on Saturday. Amir Hamid Shah breathed his last at SKIMS Hospital where he had been under treatment since February 22.
