J&K set for civic bodies poll; nodal officer appointed

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, June 15

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed a nodal officer for the conduct of elections to urban local bodies, the first step towards holding the polls later this year.

The Housing and Urban Development Department has appointed Anil Koul, Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, as nodal officer for their conduct.

Koul will formally request the CEO to revise the poll rolls and carry out delimitation of wards in urban areas before announcing the election schedule, reads the government order. Jammu and Kashmir currently has two municipal corporations, 19 councils and 57 committees.

The polls are likely to take place in September with the election schedule expected to be announced in August.

The incumbent municipal corporations and other municipalities’ terms are set to end in October-November.

The previous local bodies’ elections were held in October 2018 under Governor’s Rule with the NC and Peoples Democratic Party boycotting the exercise.