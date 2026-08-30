J&K sets target of generating 10,970 MW of hydropower by 2035

The Chenab basin accounts for the largest share of Jammu and Kashmir’s identified hydropower potential, with an estimated capacity of 11,283 MW, as the Union Territory charts an ambitious roadmap to more than triple its installed hydropower capacity by 2035.

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Additional Chief Secretary, Power Development Department, Ashwani Kumar said J&K has an identified hydropower potential of 14,635 MW, of which around 24.21 per cent has so far been harnessed through projects in the UT, Central sector and Independent Power Producer (IPP) segments.

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“Chenab Basin constitutes the largest share of the identified potential with 11,283 MW (77.1%), followed by the Jhelum Basin with 3,084 MW (21.1%) and the Ravi Basin with 500 MW (3.4%),” he said.

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Kumar said the department has put in place a phased capacity-addition strategy to systematically tap the UT’s vast hydropower potential and move J&K towards greater energy self-reliance and, eventually, a power-surplus position.

The details were shared during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, where the roadmap for strengthening energy security, reducing dependence on external power and laying the foundation for long-term economic growth was reviewed.

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Under the plan, J&K aims to raise its operational hydropower generation capacity to 10,969.65 MW by December 2035, more than three times the present installed capacity of 3,540.15 MW.

The meeting reviewed the physical and financial progress of major hydropower projects under execution, their construction and commissioning schedules, and the milestones required to ensure timely addition of generation capacity over the coming decade.

The Chief Secretary stressed the need for sustained inter-departmental coordination, rigorous project monitoring and timely resolution of bottlenecks to maintain the pace of execution and unlock J&K’s considerable hydropower potential.

Managing Director, Jammu & Kashmir Power Corporation Limited (JKPCL), Rahul Yadav said the first major capacity additions under the roadmap are targeted from 2026-27. A total of 1,636 MW is slated to be added through the commissioning of the 1,000 MW Pakal Dul Hydroelectric Project (HEP), 624 MW Kiru HEP and 12 MW Karnah HEP. This is expected to take the cumulative installed capacity to 5,176.15 MW by December 2027.

The commissioning of the 37.5 MW Parnai HEP is scheduled to take the cumulative capacity to 5,213.65 MW, he said.

The year 2028 is expected to bring another significant increase of 1,390 MW through the commissioning of the 540 MW Kwar HEP and 850 MW Ratle HEP, raising the cumulative capacity to 6,630.65 MW.

By December 2029, another 500 MW is expected from central-sector projects, including the 260 MW Dulhasti Stage-II and 240 MW Uri-I Stage-II projects. This will take the total generation capacity to 7,103.65 MW, Yadav said.

The subsequent phase, covering 2031 to 2035, will see the progressive commissioning of major projects in the pipeline, including the 820 MW Kirthai-II, 390 MW Kirthai-I and 1,856 MW Sawalkote HEPs.

With these additions, J&K is projected to reach an installed hydropower capacity of 10,969.65 MW by December 2035.

Reviewing the progress of projects currently under construction, Dulloo called for close monitoring of construction milestones and coordinated resolution of issues affecting project execution to ensure adherence to the targeted commissioning schedules.

The meeting was informed that the 1,000 MW Pakal Dul HEP has achieved 85 per cent physical progress and 77.54 per cent financial progress. Filling of the Concrete Face Rock-Fill Dam (CFRD) has reached 89 per cent.

Testing and commissioning of Units 3 and 4 of the project are scheduled for March 2027, followed by Units 1 and 2 in May-June 2027.