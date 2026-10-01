J&K sets up UT apprenticeship council, review panel for NAPS implementation

The constitution of the two bodies -- Union Territory Apprenticeship Council (UTAC) and Union Territory Implementation Review Committee (UTIRC) -- was notified through a government order, officials said.

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The 20-member council, with the minister in-charge of the skill development department as chairperson, will serve as the apex advisory and coordination mechanism for strengthening apprenticeship training in the Union Territory, the order said.

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Tasked with providing guidance for expansion of training, aligning industry participation and employment opportunities in local industries, the council will encourage apprenticeship as a pathway to employment and mobilise MSMEs and emerging industries for engagement of apprentices.

Its mandate also includes promoting on-the-job training, dual system of training and apprenticeship-based learning through ITIs, polytechnics and other eligible institutions, it added.

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The administrative secretary, skill development department, has been designated as its vice-chairperson, while the department's apprenticeship advisor-cum-director, will be its member secretary, it added.

The council includes administrative secretaries of key departments, representatives of universities, the Directorate General of Training (DGT), Assistant Apprenticeship Advisors and representatives of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), among 20 others.

Promoting convergence of apprenticeship initiatives with Central and UT government schemes, the council will strengthen coordination among District Skill Committees, Employment Offices, ITIs, polytechnics, industries and industry associations.

Besides periodically reviewing apprenticeship targets, engagement, completion rates and transition of apprentices into employment, it will also examine bottlenecks.

It will facilitate greater industry involvement in curriculum development and identification of emerging trades and occupational requirements.

Special emphasis has been placed on emerging and high-growth sectors such as manufacturing, tourism and hospitality, IT/ITES, electronics, renewable energy, construction, logistics, healthcare and automotive, it added.

The council will also facilitate preparation and periodic review of a UT-level annual apprenticeship action plan with measurable targets for districts, sectors, trades and establishments, besides providing a common platform for coordination among stakeholders.

The government order also constitutes the 50-member Union Territory Level Implementation Review Committee (UTIRC), with the administrative secretary, skill development department, as its chairperson and mission director as member secretary, it said.

Representatives of industry bodies, including the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jammu and Kashmir, Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), J&K, and Chairman of the Federation of Industries, J&K, have been included as members.

The committee will coordinate, implement and monitor NAPS at the UT level in accordance with applicable guidelines and review UT-wide progress and key performance indicators, it said.

It will review District Skill Committees' reports and monitor district-wise apprenticeship engagement and performance, besides facilitating coordination among government departments, Regional Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (RDSDE), apprenticeship advisers, NSDC, industries and other stakeholders, it added.

The UTIRC will also review awareness and mobilisation activities, particularly those aimed at MSMEs, priority sectors and emerging industries, identify implementation challenges and recommend improvements.

The committee will report progress and challenges to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), as required.

The government order states that the Chairman may nominate any other member as required for effective discharge of the committee's mandate.