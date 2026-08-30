J&K should not just participate, but host international sporting events: L-G Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said Jammu and Kashmir should aspire not only to participate in international sporting events but also to host them and showcase its sporting talent to the world.

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Addressing a function on National Sports Day, Sinha said the achievements of J&K’s sportspersons over the past six years had demonstrated that dedicated preparation and sustained effort could create “an entire era of champions”.

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The Lieutenant Governor underlined the need to strengthen sports science, management and technical expertise in universities and institutions, saying this would help produce trained coaches, physiotherapists, sports managers and other professionals required to build a robust sporting ecosystem.

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“It is a resolve filled with infinite possibilities. Our achievements in sports over the past six years prove that if young people are prepared for sports with dedication, the region will create an entire era of champions,” he said.

Sinha paid tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on the occasion, recalling his legendary performances and describing him as one of India’s deepest and most enduring symbols of sporting excellence. His brilliance, he said, compelled the world to acknowledge India’s immense sporting talent.

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Sinha said every stroke of Dhyan Chand’s hockey stick symbolised discipline, dedication and willpower, stressing that sports were not merely about winning medals but about cultivating resilience, unity and the spirit of nation-building.

“Sport is life’s most honest teacher. The playing field never lies; rather, it tells you precisely where you stand today and what you must do to become better tomorrow. There are no shortcuts in sports. Even on the hockey turf, there is no place for excuses. There is only hard work, opportunity, and a test of your character,” Sinha said.

Highlighting the role of youth, he said sports gave wings to dreams and expressed confidence in the young athletes of J&K, whom he described as representing the bright future of India.

He envisioned a future in which every gram panchayat harnesses the power of sports, academies in small towns nurture talent and farmers’ daughters receive the same scientific training as athletes at Centres of Excellence in major cities.

Sinha called upon young people to contribute to the building of Viksit Bharat by 2047, emphasising that champions are forged through discipline and effort, not shortcuts. He also outlined the importance of leading by example, competing with dignity, accepting defeat gracefully and inspiring future generations.

He urged the youth to use sports as a means to transcend differences of language and faith and to mentor the next generation.

The L-G also called upon corporate houses to support athletes at the stage of talent recognition rather than waiting until they win medals. He said society, coaches, support staff and parents had a collective responsibility in identifying, nurturing and shaping sporting champions.

Sinha commended the youth for their participation in the campaign against drugs and said development should not be measured by GDP alone but also by the health, energy and confidence of citizens.

“A healthy India is a fearless India. A sporting India is a confident India, and a confident India is an invincible India,” he said.

Recalling Dhyan Chand’s legacy, Sinha said the hockey wizard had given the world a simple message: “find your goal”. He said the message remained relevant today, irrespective of whether one was pursuing a career in sports, science or public service.

“Whatever field we stand in, whether it is the field of sports, science, or public service we must identify our goal, move towards it, and achieve it together,” he said.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor administered the National Sports Day pledge and felicitated top-performing sportspersons of the 69th National School Games.

Memoranda of Understanding were also exchanged between the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports, J&K, and the Abhinav Bindra Foundation, Dani Sports Foundation and Common Services Centres for the promotion and development of sports in Jammu and Kashmir.