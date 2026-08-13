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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K: SIA raids 9 locations over 1990 double murder of Kashmiri Pandit writer, son

J&K: SIA raids 9 locations over 1990 double murder of Kashmiri Pandit writer, son

Searches carried out at locations in both the Kashmir and Jammu regions

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Adil Akhzer
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:57 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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SIA Kashmir personnel conduct searches at a residential location in Anantnag on Wednesday. PTI
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Thirty-six years after a Kashmiri Pandit writer and his son were killed in South Kashmir, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday conducted searches at nine locations across the Union Territory in connection with the 1990 double-murder case.

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SIA officials said the searches were carried out in connection with a case registered at Police Station Dooru, Anantnag, in 1990 and subsequently taken up for investigation by the agency. Questioning of individuals was also conducted during the searches as part of the ongoing investigation.

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The searches were carried out at locations in both the Kashmir and Jammu regions, officials said.

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According to the SIA, the case relates to the abduction and killing of Kashmiri Pandit writer and social worker Sarwanand Koul Premi and his young son, Virender Koul, residents of Soaf Shali in Kokernag, Anantnag. The two were killed in 1990, following which a case was registered.

“The latest searches mark a significant development in the long-running investigation, as the SIA intensifies efforts to uncover the circumstances surrounding the killings and bring the probe to a decisive stage,” the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

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A senior official said the investigation was being pursued to take the case to its logical conclusion and ensure justice for the victims.

The SIA has recently stepped up efforts to reinvestigate old militancy-related cases.

The agency had recently filed a chargesheet against Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik and four others in connection with the 1990 abduction and killing of Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat.

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