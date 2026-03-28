J&K Speaker asks govt to draft Bill against fake news

Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Friday directed the government to draft a Bill to address the growing issue of fake news and misinformation in the Union Territory.

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The discussion on fake news and misinformation was initiated by BJP legislator RS Pathania, who said that with the rising influence of social media, several portals and pages operating in J&K were contributing to the spread of such content.

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He noted that many such channels and platforms have mushroomed without accountability, adding that the absence of proper fact-checking mechanisms has led to the frequent circulation of fake news and misleading information.

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Congress MLA from Rajouri, Iftikhar Ahmed, urged the government to take appropriate action against individuals running social media platforms who are responsible for spreading misinformation.

He also suggested that a minimum qualification be prescribed for individuals to become journalists in order to ensure credibility.

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Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said that while freedom of expression is a fundamental right, J&K remains a sensitive region. “Every person has to act responsibly, including the media, as even a single news story can adversely impact tourism,” he said, adding that strict action would be taken against those spreading fake news.