J&K Speaker directs faster execution of new Assembly complex in Jammu

During a visit to the site, Rather took stock of the physical and infrastructural development achieved so far and chaired a review meeting with officials overseeing the prestigious project. He stressed that timely completion of the new Assembly complex should remain a priority for all departments and executing agencies.

Advertisement

Officials briefed the Speaker on the status of various components of the project, including works already completed, those nearing completion and activities currently under execution. A detailed assessment was also made of the pending works and the pace of construction.

Advertisement

The Speaker was informed that several key works, including internal plumbing, granite work on service staircases, door and window frames, and plastering, have been completed fully. He was also apprised that work on other components of the project is progressing at a brisk pace.

Describing the Assembly complex as an important institutional project, Rather said it would provide modern and comprehensive facilities for the smooth functioning of the Legislature. He emphasised the need to maintain momentum so that all components are completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Advertisement

Directing officials and executing agencies to accelerate construction, the Speaker called for the deployment of adequate manpower and machinery to ensure timely completion of the remaining works. He also stressed the need for continuous monitoring of progress and prompt resolution of bottlenecks that could affect project timelines.

Rather said the October 2027 deadline must be adhered to in letter and spirit. He asked the concerned agencies to put in place an effective execution and monitoring mechanism and undertake remaining works simultaneously, wherever feasible, without compromising quality and prescribed standards.

He further emphasised close coordination among all stakeholders and sustained supervision of the project, with particular focus on quality, workmanship and adherence to approved specifications.

Reiterating the significance of the new Assembly complex, the Speaker expressed confidence that concerted efforts by all stakeholders would ensure its timely completion and operationalisation as planned.