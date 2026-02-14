J&K students get scholarships at Mohali varsity

At many as 1,353 students from Jammu and Kashmir have availed the scholarship benefits at the Chandigarh University in Mohali during 2025-26. Out of these students, 638 students were given scholarship through CUCET and 715 through other scholarship schemes.

Addressing at a press conference in Jammu, Prof RS Bawa, Advisor to the Chancellor of the Chandigarh University, said in the current academic year, as many as 1,353 students from J&K have availed scholarship benefits.

He said that 20 students from the UT have availed benefits of defence scholarship in 2025. The varsity has awarded defence scholarships worth Rs 6 crore to 5,723 students.

Sharing placement details of the university students from J&K, Prof Bawa said, “In the past two years, 406 students from J&K have received attractive job offers from top multinational companies. Of these, 247 students from Jammu secured job offers from leading national and international companies.”