J&K students get scholarships at Mohali varsity
1,353 students have availed scholarship benefits in current academic year
At many as 1,353 students from Jammu and Kashmir have availed the scholarship benefits at the Chandigarh University in Mohali during 2025-26. Out of these students, 638 students were given scholarship through CUCET and 715 through other scholarship schemes.
Addressing at a press conference in Jammu, Prof RS Bawa, Advisor to the Chancellor of the Chandigarh University, said in the current academic year, as many as 1,353 students from J&K have availed scholarship benefits.
He said that 20 students from the UT have availed benefits of defence scholarship in 2025. The varsity has awarded defence scholarships worth Rs 6 crore to 5,723 students.
Sharing placement details of the university students from J&K, Prof Bawa said, “In the past two years, 406 students from J&K have received attractive job offers from top multinational companies. Of these, 247 students from Jammu secured job offers from leading national and international companies.”