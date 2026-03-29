J&K taking measures to tackle human–wild boar conflict: Govt

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday said that several measures are being taken to address the human–wild boar conflict.

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Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Javed Ahmad Rana informed the Legislative Assembly that the Department of Wildlife Protection has initiated steps to mitigate the issue in and around Dachigam National Park, including New Theed village.

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Replying to a Calling Attention Motion moved by Salman Ali Sagar on behalf of Ali Mohammad Sagar, the Minister said a cement concrete toe wall has been constructed along the existing chain-link fencing over a stretch of about 3 kilometres to prevent wild boars from burrowing underneath. He added that regular sanitation and anti-plastic drives are being conducted within and around the park to remove waste that attracts wild boars.

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The Dachigam Control Room is functioning round the clock to respond to sightings outside the park, he said.

The Minister stated that due to effective management, no human injuries have been reported so far in affected areas, including New Theed village.

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He added that advisories and awareness programmes are regularly conducted in fringe villages, particularly for farmers. Regular patrolling is also undertaken, and deterrents such as noise guns and firecrackers are used when necessary.

The wild boar (Sus scrofa), he noted, is an invasive species in the Kashmir ecosystem, introduced during the reign of Maharaja Gulab Singh (1846–1857) for hunting.

He also shared data on Hangul population estimates, conducted every two years, which show a steady rise—from 183 in 2015 to 323 in 2025—indicating that the increase in wild boar numbers has not adversely affected the Hangul population in Dachigam National Park.