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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K to consider additional changes to attract GCCs, says Chief Secretary

J&K to consider additional changes to attract GCCs, says Chief Secretary

Asserts that the government seeks to position the Union Territory as a competitive destination for future-oriented businesses

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:45 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo lights the ceremonial lamp at the GCC summit at the IIM-Jammu on Friday.
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The Jammu and Kashmir government is open to additional policy changes to create a stable, predictable policy ecosystem for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and emerging technologies, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo said on Friday.

Dulloo asserted that the government seeks to position the Union Territory as a competitive destination for future-oriented businesses.

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Addressing a two-day workshop on GCCs, Dulloo said the government aimed to develop a clear roadmap to attract investment, generate employment, and strengthen the technology ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

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"If it is felt necessary that for this segment, like GCC and emerging technologies, we need some additional legislation, the government will definitely consider how to make a permanent policy ecosystem available, so that the issue of predictability does not arise again", he told industry players at the GCC here.

He said the existing single-window system facilitates principal approvals required for setting up GCCs, while the government would continue to improve the predictability and timelines of these processes.

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"Jammu and Srinagar have industrial estates and IT space, and the government would work to meet industry requirements regarding locations, floor space, infrastructure specifications and timelines", he said.

Dulloo said a Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence had recently been established in partnership with IIT Jammu, with approval from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. An IT and future technologies park is also being developed in three phases, with work on the first phase already started, he added.

Referring to the draft GCC policy, the chief secretary said it offered an opportunity to incorporate practical industry experience and lessons from other GCC destinations instead of adopting a purely theoretical framework.

He said the policy should support investment and employment while remaining aligned with Jammu and Kashmir's sustainable development requirements.

He urged industry representatives to provide frank feedback on Jammu and Kashmir's strengths and the gaps that could influence corporate boards' decisions on locating their GCCs in the Union Territory.

Describing the summit as the beginning of sustained government-industry engagement, Dulloo said the administration was ready to listen, learn and adapt to industry requirements to make J&K genuinely ready for GCCs.

He said GCCs were evolving from conventional support centres into enterprise value-creation hubs and, increasingly, innovation hubs, with artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies playing a crucial role in shaping their future.

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