icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K to distribute free ration to migrants from April 18

J&K to distribute free ration to migrants from April 18

Distribution to be carried out under a special scheme for migrants in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Apr 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational Photo.
Advertisement
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday announced the distribution of free ration to migrants from April 18 across designated ration depots in the Union territory.
Advertisement

According to the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, the ration distribution will be carried out under a special scheme for migrants in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions as notified by the government on March 5.

Advertisement

"All relief ration card holders, irrespective of their categorisation into priority household, non-priority household or special category, will continue to receive 11 kg of free ration per person per month along with 1 kg of sugar as per the existing scale", Relief Commissioner Arvind Karwani said.

Advertisement

Individuals registered with the relief department under the non-relief category, such as pensioners and classified under non-priority households, will receive ration at government-approved rates as per their entitlement under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), the official said.

The government has already made necessary amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir Food Security Rules, 2021, and the Targeted Public Distribution System (Control) Order, to integrate migrant ration cards with the NFSA database.

Advertisement

"This integration enables migrants to avail benefits under various government welfare schemes," the relief commissioner said.

Karwani also said that according to the government order, the existing scale of ration distribution and procedures related to inclusion, deletion, bifurcation, conversion and corrections in ration cards will continue as per the norms of the relief department.

The department has also issued multiple public notices and awareness jingles to inform the beneficiaries about the scheme.

The scheme will be launched formally in Jammu at 11 am on April 18.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts