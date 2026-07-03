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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K to receive 275 AI-enabled X-ray machines, 9 MRI units

J&K to receive 275 AI-enabled X-ray machines, 9 MRI units

Allocated under the Prime Minister’s Fund, strengthening the Union Territory’s diagnostic healthcare infrastructure

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:50 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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The Government of India has allocated 275 AI-enabled portable handheld X-ray machines, nine 1.5-Tesla MRI units and four digital mammography units to Jammu and Kashmir under the Prime Minister’s Fund, significantly strengthening the Union Territory’s diagnostic healthcare infrastructure.

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A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the J&K Government for implementation of the project. The equipment will be installed in identified government health institutions to strengthen diagnostic services, improve early disease detection, enhance breast cancer screening and support AI-enabled tuberculosis screening.

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The procurement, installation and commissioning of the equipment will be undertaken by the Government of India through designated agencies, with supplies expected to begin in the coming months. The Health and Medical Education Department will ensure timely site readiness, deployment of required manpower and early operationalisation so that these advanced facilities become available to the public at the earliest.

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The allocation follows sustained efforts by the Health and Medical Education Department and reflects the government’s focus on strengthening healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to advanced diagnostic facilities across Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo has been closely monitoring health sector reforms with emphasis on modernising healthcare infrastructure, strengthening public health institutions, improving diagnostic capabilities and ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare services across the Union Territory.

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The initiative is expected to substantially enhance diagnostic capacity in government hospitals, reduce patient referrals, facilitate early diagnosis and treatment, and improve overall healthcare outcomes.

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