J&K to soon reclaim its status as India’s prominent tourism destination: Omar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday invited people from across the globe to explore the picturesque region popularly known as ‘paradise on earth’.

Speaking at the inauguration of the SATTE exhibition at Yashobhumi here, Abdullah said J&K is emerging out of the shadow of “evil eye” and is on verge of reclaiming its status as one of India’s leading tourism destinations. He highlighted Union Territory’s rich and diverse offerings beyond its famous tourist spots like Gulmarg and Pahalgam or religious pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi and Amarnath shrines.

“Jammu and Kashmir offers a lot more to satisfy anyone from holiday makers to adventure sports lovers and influencers to social media enthusiasts,” he said at the South Asia's Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE). This year's SATTE event would host over 2,000 exhibitors and is expected to attract more than 40,000 visitors from across the globe.

Advertisement

“The shadow of evil eye resulted in a difficult time for J&K over the past 30 to 35 years but the region is now emerging out of it and is once again one of India’s prominent destinations for domestic tourism.”

“International tourism is also picking up in spite of the difficulties that we have with travel advisories issued by various embassies and consulates,” Abdullah said, referring to the eruption of terrorism in early 1990.

Advertisement

Quoting famous Persian poet Amir Khusrau who once said “Gar firdaus, bar ruhe zamin ast, hamin asto, hamin asto, hamin ast (If there is paradise on this earth, it is here, it is here, it is here), Abdullah explained the cultural concept of ‘nazar’ (evil eye), suggesting that the region’s beauty has often been overshadowed by challenges.

He reminisced about the significance of J&K in Indian culture, mentioning that no honeymoon was complete without a stay on the houseboats of Dal Lake, and that Bollywood films often featured the region’s picturesque landscapes including mustard fields or from the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir.

However, the Chief Minister said that “Jammu and Kashmir is not resting on its laurels or trying to sell you a sob story...it has something for everyone...it is the right place now for any investment in the tourism industry”.

Abdullah asserted that J&K is a year-round destination, suitable for pilgrims, wedding celebrations, adventure seekers, and those looking to unwind in a scenic environment.

“Jammu is known as the city of temples, and there is significant potential for heritage and border tourism. Places like Gurez, once relatively unknown, are now among the fastest-growing tourist areas,” he said.

“...Kashmir border tourism on the Line of Control with Pakistan, whether we talk about Tangdhar, Machil, Karnah or Keran, these areas are seeing increasing numbers of visitors. J&K is about new meadows like Bangus and Doodhpathri,” he said.

The Chief Minister also referred to the potential of adventure tourism and said rafting in rivers, skiing in mountains, water skiing in Dal lake and Mansbal lake are yet to be fully explored.

“I have often said J&K is heaven on earth long before Kerala became the God’s own country. Please look at J&K as a destination for your next holiday, for your next visit, or for holding your conference or seminar,” he said.

Abdullah pointed out the region’s increasing focus on wellness and sports tourism, referencing upcoming marathons planned for the area. “We had the Kashmir marathon and full marathon last year, and this year we intend to start the Jammu half marathon and Jammu ultra marathon while continuing with the Kashmir marathon,” he said.

Highlighting improvements in connectivity, Abdullah noted that direct rail links between Kashmir and the rest of the country are expected to be operational soon.

“Travelling to Kashmir has become significantly easier than in the past when there were only a few flights connecting Delhi and Srinagar. Today, there are direct flights from various cities, and soon, rail connectivity will further enhance accessibility,” he added.

He extended an open invitation to the audience, saying, “Please give us a chance to host you. We will ensure you leave with unforgettable memories and experiences.”