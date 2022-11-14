J&K victim of Centre's wrong policies: Congress

Srinagar: J&K is the victim of “wrong policies of the BJP-led Central Government which is out to destroy” the very foundation of democracy, senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir said on Sunday. “Only the Congress is capable enough to defeat divisive policies of the BJP,” he said. PTI
Restore J&K’s statehood at the earliest, demands AAP
Jammu: Seeking early restoration of statehood and also early polls, J&K AAP's co-ordination committee chairman Harsh Dev Singh on Sunday said the prolonged Central rule was a negation of the Constitutional guarantees. He presided over an event where several leaders joined the party. PTI
Man opens fire in Srinagar wedding ceremony, arrested
Srinagar: The police have arrested a man for allegedly opening fire during a wedding ceremony in Srinagar’s Allochi Bagh area on Sunday. The accused, Moin Khan, a resident of Peerbagh, is a habitual offender, the police said. His pistol has been seized.
