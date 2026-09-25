J&K working on establishing AI centre of excellence: Govt

The Jammu and Kashmir government has set in motion plans to establish an Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence, adopting a phased roadmap to build a regional AI ecosystem and advance its digital transformation agenda, the legislative assembly was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to Zadibal MLA Tanvir Sadiq, the government said it is promoting AI and other emerging technologies in the Union territory as part of its broader digital transformation and technology-enabled development initiatives.

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“A phased and coordinated approach has been adopted for development of an AI ecosystem encompassing technological infrastructure, capacity building, skill development, research, innovation, entrepreneurship and deployment of Al-based solutions across different sectors,” it said.

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It said the Department of Information Technology, being the nodal department for IT and digital initiatives in J&K, is facilitating various initiatives in collaboration with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, IIT Jammu, Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics, academic institutions, industry and other stakeholders.

“The Department has initiated the process for establishment of an AI Centre of Excellence in J&K, equipped with advanced AI laboratory and computing infrastructure, incubation and innovation facilities, and support for research, skilling and development of AI-based solutions,” the government said.

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It also said that a whole-of-government approach is being pursued for identification and implementation of suitable AI use cases in different departments, with emphasis on improving efficiency of processes, evidence-based decision-making and citizen-centric service delivery.

“The Government is also exploring development of IT/ITeS (Information Technology Enabled Services) infrastructure and IT Park in the UT, while leveraging existing institutional facilities such as it is and Polytechnics for imparting AI skills and facilitating access to laboratory and learning centres,” the government said.

Accordingly, it added, that AI Labs, AI Learning Centres and Centres of Excellence are proposed to be promoted at appropriate institutions and locations in a phased, need-based and resource-specific manner, subject to availability of infrastructure, technical expertise and funds, with emphasis on optimal utilisation of existing facilities and creation of sustainable AI capabilities across the UT.