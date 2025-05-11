A Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer, who lost his life in Pakistani shelling, was cremated with full state honours here on Sunday, officials said.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and J&K Assembly Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma joined hundreds of mourners at the cremation ground to bid final goodbye to Rajouri Additional District Development Commissioner Raj Kumar Thapa.

Thapa was killed when a mortar shell landed in his residential compound in Rajouri town early Saturday. His mortal remains were brought to his Roop Nagar residence in the outskirts of Jammu city in a police vehicle, and later his body was cremated in a nearby cremation ground.

Advertisement

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also visited the bereaved family to offer his condolences. He paid homage to the distinguished public servant who worked assiduously to fulfil the people's aspirations.

"Dr Thapa's contribution to J&K's development is immense. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and numerous admirers in this hour of grief. I pray for peace for the departed soul," Sinha said.

Advertisement

Talking to reporters after the cremation, the deputy chief minister said the officer and all those who lost their lives in the four-day-long conflict between India and Pakistan will be remembered forever for their sacrifice.

"He was known for his dedication, competence, unwavering professionalism and people-friendly approach, and his departure is a big loss for J&K," Choudhary said.

The deputy chief minister, who also visited the officer's residence on Saturday, asserted that the government stands firmly with his family in this hour of grief.

"I spent two days with him recently during my tour of Rajouri-Poonch districts to take stock of the situation in the wake of Pakistani shelling," he said.

Sharma, a senior BJP leader, also paid rich tributes to the officer and said he will be remembered for his professionalism and dedication.