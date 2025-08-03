JKAS officer, son killed in Reasi landslide

A Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service officer (JKAS), who was serving as Sub-Divisional Magistrate in Jammu region, and his son were killed in a landslide in Reasi, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisement

The incident took place at Thuroo, Reasi, when Rajinder Singh Rana was travelling in a car with his family members late on Friday. Officials said that the family was going to its native village.

A senior official said on Saturday that a boulder hit the vehicle they were travelling in, killing two and injuring three others.

Advertisement

Soon after the incident, the injured were shifted to hospital for treatment. Among the injured is the officer’s wife, officials say.

Rajinder Singh Rana is a 2011-batch officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service and was currently posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ramnagar.

Advertisement

Rana’s death was condoled by L-G Manoj Sinha and also Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Sinha wrote on X that he is “extremely saddened” by the landslide incident. He said, “We have lost an outstanding officer Rajinder Singh and his son. The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to bereaved family and I pray that the injured recover quickly.”

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condoled the death. Expressing “profound grief”, the Chief Minister termed it an “irreparable loss.”

The Chief Minister offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family “and prayed for peace to the departed souls.” He also assured the best medical treatment to the injured and full support to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar convened a condolence meeting to mourn the demise of Rana and his son. A two-minute silence was observed by the officials and staff of the Divisional Commissioner’s office to pay tributes to the victims, an official statement said.

Earlier, the Divisional Commissioner visited Government Medical College Jammu where the injured family members are undergoing treatment. He enquired about their wellbeing from the doctors and asked them to provide the best possible treatment for quick recovery of injured family members.