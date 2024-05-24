JKDMA warns of forest fires

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 23

With the temperature soaring in Jammu division, the J&K Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) has sounded an alert regarding forest fires. It has asked the residents to keep an eye on any wildfire and report it immediately before it spreads.

“Extreme fire risk is likely to occur over forest areas in next seven days. People are requested to report the incident (if any) on 112 for prompt response. Dial 112 for any help,” the JKDMA shot off SMSes to the residents of the UT. The Meteorological Centre at Srinagar has already warned of intense heat wave from May 23-28 and advised residents of plains of Jammu to avoid heat exposure.

Forest fire incidents have become common during the past few days in areas of Udhampur, Reasi and Rajouri. However, there are reports that that the fires were started intentionally from other side of the border apparently to facilitate infiltration of ultras.

